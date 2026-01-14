Japan, South Korean leaders drum up rapport playing K-pop after summit

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi played two K-pop songs – Dynamite, by boy band BTS, and Golden, from the animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters.

NARA, Japan - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung played drums together on Jan 13 after their summit talks in Nara, the capital of her home prefecture, in a surprise event showcasing their amicable personal relationship.

The leaders played two K-pop songs – Dynamite, a hit tune by world-famous boy band BTS, and Golden from the US Golden Globes-winning animated film Kpop Demon Hunters.

Ms Takaichi led the session by showing Mr Lee how to play the drums, according to the South Korean government.

The drum session, which took place between the leaders’ joint press event and a dinner hosted by Ms Takaichi, had not been publicised ahead of Mr Lee’s two-day stay through Jan 14 in the western Japan city.

“When I met him at APEC, he told me playing the drums was a dream of his, so I set this up as a surprise,” Ms Takaichi said in a post on X.

The two held their first talks as leaders on the fringes of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea in late October. REUTERS