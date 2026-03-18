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Japan sets February record for inbound tourists with nearly 3.5 million visitors

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Visitors strolling next to traditional Gassho-style houses are seen through autumn-colored leaves at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's UNESCO World Heritage sites, in Shirakawa village, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Inbound visitors totalled 3.46 million in February, the Japan National Tourism Organization said, while arrivals from China fell 45 per cent to 396,400.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Visitors to Japan in February rose 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to set a new record for the month, government data showed on March 18, despite a drop-off in Chinese tourists amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Inbound visitors totalled 3.46 million in February, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said, while arrivals from China fell 45 per cent to 396,400.

JNTO said the numbers were partly helped by the Lunar New Year holiday falling in February in 2026 rather than in late January in 2025.

At the Kawazu Sakura Festival in eastern Japan, known for its early-blooming cherry blossoms that begin flowering in early February, the decline in Chinese tourists was notable, said director of the town’s tourism association Hoshi Mori.

Still, the festival drew about 630,000 visitors, its highest attendance since 2022, thanks to an increase in domestic tourists and those from Taiwan, the director said.

South Korea remained the top source of visitors in February, rising 28 per cent to 1.08 million. Arrivals from Taiwan in February rose 37 per cent to 693,600. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.