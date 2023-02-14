Japan set to name academic Ueda as next central bank governor

TOKYO - Japan’s government is expected on Tuesday to name academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor.

It is a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

Mr Ueda is a 71-year-old former Bank of Japan policy board member and an academic at Kyoritsu Women’s University.

He will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is expected to present its nomination to both houses of parliament on Tuesday.

The expected appointment was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper and confirmed by Reuters last Friday.

It came as a surprise to many investors who expected the job to go to a career central banker like deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya.

The government is also set to nominate Ryozo Himino, former head of Japan’s banking watchdog, and BOJ executive Shinichi Uchida as deputy governors, sources have told Reuters.

They will replace incumbents Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, whose five-year terms end on March 19.

The nominations need the approval of both chambers of the Diet.

It is effectively a done deal since the ruling coalition holds solid majorities in both chambers.

The governor and deputy governor nominees will testify at confirmation hearings to be held on Feb 24 for the lower house, and Feb 27 for the upper chamber.

With inflation exceeding the BOJ’s 2 per cent target, Mr Ueda faces the delicate task of normalising its prolonged ultra-easy policy that has drawn increasing public criticism for distorting market function and crushing bank margins.

The leadership transition marks a historical end to Mr Kuroda’s decade-long monetary experiment that sought to shock the public out of a deflationary mindset.