Japan set to declare state of emergency

TOKYO • Japan is set to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as today to try to stop the coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday, with the government preparing a 108 trillion yen (S$1.42 trillion) stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

"Given the state of crisis on the medical front, the government was advised to prepare to declare the state of emergency," Mr Abe told reporters.

The state of emergency will cover Tokyo and the neighbouring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, the western hub of Osaka and neighbouring Hyogo, as well as the south-western region of Fukuoka.

An emergency, which Mr Abe said would last about a month, would hand regional governors the power to ask residents to stay inside, seek the closure of businesses that attract large crowds and commandeer land and buildings for medical purposes. However, it would not be as restrictive as lockdowns in some other countries.

In most cases, there will be no penalties for ignoring requests to stay at home, and enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority. "In Japan, even if we declare a state of emergency, we will not close cities as seen in foreign countries. Experts have told us that there is no need for such a step," said Mr Abe.

Mr Abe said the government stimulus package, equivalent to about 20 per cent of the nation's economic output, would include more than 6 trillion yen for cash payouts to households and small businesses and 26 trillion yen to allow deferred social security and tax payments.

It was not immediately clear how much of that package would be new government spending.

"The government wants to help businesses continue and protect jobs," Mr Abe said.

The first phase of the package aims to stop job losses and bankruptcies, while a second round of aid, after the virus is contained, will try to support a V-shaped economic recovery, according to a government document.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to take the step to declare an emergency although Mr Abe had voiced concern about being too hasty, given the restrictions on movement and businesses that such a move would entail.

More than 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and 85 have died - not a huge outbreak compared to some hot spots. But the numbers keep rising, with particular alarm over the spread in Tokyo, which has reported more than 1,000 cases, including 83 new ones yesterday.

Governor Yuriko Koike has already urged residents of the capital to avoid non-essential outings on weekends and to work from home during the week.



The Tokyo Skytree all lit up and sending an encouraging "Together we can all win!" message amid the pandemic. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



80%

Percentage of people surveyed who said a state of emergency should be declared. In the poll published yesterday by Japan News Network, only 12 per cent said it was not necessary.

Concerns are starting to be raised about medical facilities in Tokyo, with doctors saying the situation is becoming stretched and staff overrun. "From the medical point of view, Tokyo faces a critical condition," said Dr Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association.

The measures lack the teeth seen in other parts of the world and experts say Japan's legal system restricts the government's ability to limit the movement of citizens.

"Japan is still haunted by the negative legacy of the war and the oppression of its citizens," said emeritus professor of international politics Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the University of Tokyo.

Nevertheless, an emergency appears to have public support. In a poll published yesterday by Japan News Network, 80 per cent of those surveyed said Mr Abe should declare it, while only 12 per cent said it was not necessary.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has called for calm, saying there was no need for people in designated prefectures to flee to other regions, a move which could spread infections, NHK reported.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG