Japan sends non-lethal defence equipment to aid Ukraine, toughens language on Russia

TOKYO - Japan has for the first time provided non-lethal defence equipment to another country such as helmets and bulletproof vests, sending a shipment to front-line fighters in Ukraine.

The delivery, made by a Self-Defence Force KC-767 transport aircraft on Tuesday (March 8), is significant even if there are no plans for Japan to send lethal weapons in line with its pacifist Constitution.

This comes as Japan has toughened its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine which Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said has "shaken the foundations of the international order to the core".

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to label Russia as a "challenge" when he revises Japan's National Security Strategy guidelines later this year, reports said last week.

A second delivery of items such as tents, winter clothing, food rations and cameras will be made as soon as it is ready, according to Japan's defence ministry.