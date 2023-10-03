Japan sees hottest September since records began

The scorching September’s average temperature was 2.66 deg C higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
31 sec ago

TOKYO - Japan has seen its hottest September since records began 125 years ago, the weather agency said, in a year expected to be the warmest in human history.

The scorching September’s average temperature was 2.66 deg C higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday.

This was “the highest figure since the start of statistics in 1898“, the agency said in a statement.

This year is expected to be the hottest in human history as climate change accelerates, with countries including Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Switzerland each announcing their warmest September on record.

French weather authority Meteo-France said the September temperature average in the country will be around 21.5 deg C, between 3.5 deg C and 3.6 deg C above the 1991-2020 reference period.

The UK, too, has matched its record for the warmest September since records began in 1884. AFP

