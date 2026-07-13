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Japan says it must better combat foreign spies on its soil

A report said Moscow was using Japan as a key hub for intelligence gathering and procurement of dual-use technology needed for its war in Ukraine.

TOKYO – Japan said on July 13 that it recognised the need to counter foreign intelligence better after the New York Times reported that Russia had turned the country into a “den of spies” and a key source of weapons components.

The NYT, in an investigation published on July 12, reported that thanks to “weak espionage laws”, Moscow was using Japan as a key hub for intelligence gathering and procurement of dual-use technology needed for its war in Ukraine.

“We recognise that in a rapidly changing security environment, there is a growing need to counter foreign intelligence activities – such as the acquisition of critical information – that threaten Japan’s national security,” chief government spokesman Minoru Kihara said on July 13.

Declining to comment directly on the US newspaper’s report, Kihara told reporters that Tokyo “must address this issue with even greater rigour”.

The report cited Ukrainian government estimates that 90 per cent of Russian missiles and drones contain Japanese components.

It said Russia’s operations in Japan were being run by Maksim Vladimirovich Filchenkov, a Russian intelligence operative working undercover at the Tokyo office of Russian airline Aeroflot.

Because direct exports to Russia are restricted, procurement networks use intermediary companies and third countries like Vietnam, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka to move components into Russia, the NYT added.

Kihara added that Japan’s Parliament in 2026 approved legislation paving the way for the creation of a new national body to coordinate its fragmented intelligence activities. AFP