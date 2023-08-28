Japan says harassment calls from China regarding Fukushima water release extremely regrettable

A sign reading "Suspend the sale of all fish products imported from Japan" an area of Japanese restaurants in Beijing on Aug 27. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

TOKYO - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday it was extremely regrettable that there were many instances of harassment phone calls from China regarding the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific.

“A lot of harassment phone calls believed to be originating from China are occurring in Japan ... These developments are extremely regrettable and we are concerned,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Japan on Thursday started the water discharge, a key step in decommissioning the Fukushima plant, which suffered triple meltdowns after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 following a powerful earthquake.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Mr Matsuno’s remarks. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Japan reports wave of Chinese phone harassment after Fukushima discharge
China suspends seafood imports from Japan on Fukushima water release

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top