Japan says China’s warning over militarism not based on facts

Japan's remarks followed verbal sparring between the Japanese and Chinese delegations at the Munich Security Conference amid an ongoing freeze in ties between the two Asian giants.

– Japan continued to object to a claim by China’s top diplomat Wang Yi that Tokyo was returning to militarism, saying that it did not reflect reality.

After Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Feb 14 that Mr Wang’s comment “was not based on facts”, his ministry followed up with a social media post on Feb 15 reinforcing his view.

“Japan’s efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities are in response to an increasingly severe security environment and are not directed against any specific third country,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in its post.

The post followed verbal sparring between the Japanese and Chinese delegations at the Munich Security Conference amid an ongoing freeze in ties between the two Asian giants over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan .

Mr Wang on Feb 14 invoked Japan’s World War II history of aggression and warned Ms Takaichi against a return to militarism, an indication that Beijing has no intention of trying to de-escalate tensions now that the Japanese leader has shored up her leadership with a historic election win.

The tensions stem from Ms Takaichi’s comment that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be considered an “existential threat”, a characterisation that could give Japan legal justification for deploying troops.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said Ms Takaichi’s comment on Taiwan “directly violates China’s territorial sovereignty, and directly challenges the fact that Taiwan has been returned to China”.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governed democratic island located between Japan and China, as part of its own territory – an assertion Taiwan rejects.

Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

It has introduced some curbs on exports to Japan and warned its citizens against travelling to its neighbour as part of its campaign to put pressure on Ms Takaichi to retract her remarks.

Still, its muted response to the arrest of a Chinese fishing boat captain last week generated speculation that Beijing might be recalibrating its approach to Tokyo following Ms Takaichi’s landslide election win.

The Prime Minister has now secured a clear mandate for her policy agenda, including ramped-up defence spending and taking a more assertive stance on foreign policy.

This has sharply improved her chances of sticking around for longer as prime minister than some of her predecessors.

In his response to Mr Wang’s comments, Mr Motegi denied that Japan had any militaristic intentions.

“Japan has consistently after World War II trodden the path of a peace-loving nation. Going forward, Japan will contribute to the stability and peace of the international society,” Mr Motegi said through a translator during a panel discussion held at the conference.

The Foreign Ministry post also reiterated Japan’s position that the issue of Taiwan should not be resolved by force.

“We expect that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, and this stance remains unchanged,” it said.

Last week’s fishing boat seizure and arrest took place after a Chinese fishing vessel was spotted in waters inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The arrest was seen as offering a temperature check on bilateral relations following the election result.

China issued a relatively measured statement calling on Japan to ensure the safety and rights of the boat crew.