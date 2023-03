TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s much-watched upgrade to his country’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision, unveiled in New Delhi on Monday, was idealistic but not necessarily realistic, analysts said.

The event was steeped in symbolism, as it was in India where the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe had in 2007 mooted the Confluence Of The Two Seas concept, which later metamorphosised into FOIP in 2016.