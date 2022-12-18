Japan’s space agency admits to cooking research data

TOKYO – A renowned Japanese astronaut has been implicated in research fraud at the nation’s space agency, in a case that has been criticised as a “betrayal of public trust”.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) in November cited multiple cases of data tampering and fabrication during a 190 million yen (S$1.9 million) experiment to measure the impact of living in space.

The experiment was overseen by Dr Satoshi Furukawa, 58, a trained surgeon and the third Japanese national to complete a long-term mission in space.

He spent five months at the International Space Station in 2011, and is scheduled for a second stint in space in 2023.

Data doctoring and governance issues have been rife in Japan, though this marks a rare case in academia and research.

In the civil service, Finance Ministry documents were manipulated in 2017 over a sweetheart land deal that had implicated then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a cronyism scandal.

In 2018, the government confessed to having inflated for decades the numbers of persons with disabilities under its employment to meet its own targets. In 2021, the Land Ministry admitted to routinely jacking up data on construction orders.

In the corporate sector, systemic data rigging had been discovered in companies such as Kobe Steel, Nissan, Subaru, Mitsubishi Electric, Mitsubishi Materials, Toray Industries and quake shock absorber maker KYB.

In the latest case, Jaxa executive director Hiroshi Sasaki, apologising in a news conference, said the researchers “had a dismissive attitude to the sincere collection of scientific data” and vowed to tighten processes.

He stressed that the case “does not fall under research misconduct” because the experiment did not yield any scientific papers.

Mr Sasaki also defended Dr Furukawa, who had supervisory authority but was not directly involved in the research, by saying that he “had too much work and could not dedicate sufficient time to the research”.

Jaxa had kept Dr Furukawa’s name under wraps until it emerged after further prodding by journalists.

The fallout came fast and furious.