Japan’s Shinkansen train operators dream up ideas to attract passengers

TOKYO - Japanese railway companies are using lessons learnt from a decline in passenger numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic to dream up ways to get more people to ride the Shinkansen bullet trains.

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Tokai), currently allows passengers to charter a train car for various purposes, such as having a wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the East Japan Railway Company (JR East) runs a train car in which people are allowed to talk on the phone and have online meetings while they work and study.

Such services are set to continue even after Covid-19 is reclassified as a Category 5 disease on May 8.

Conveying hope

JR Tokai has a chartered train service in which passengers can rent a single train car on the company’s Nozomi Shinkansen that runs between Tokyo and Shin Osaka.

Users are able to decorate the car’s interior, such as by laying a carpet in the walkway. Crew member uniforms can also be rented.

Major travel agency JTB Corp and others offer the special package services, except during peak times such as the Bon holiday in summer.

Package prices are not disclosed, as they change depending on the type of service and train cars.

However, the package price is lower than the cost of purchasing all seats in a single car, which has at most 100 seats.

The packages were devised by a group of young employees at an in-house competition for new projects that was held in February 2021.

The proposal was titled “We’ll make your hopes come true”.

The slogan riffs off the name of the Shinkansen, Nozomi, which means “hope”, in the 30th anniversary of Nozomi’s operation.

JR Tokai began accepting applications for the packages in December 2021, and received more than 800 applications in about three weeks. Three of them were implemented.