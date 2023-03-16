Japan, South Korea hail spring thaw in wintry relations as they seek closer ties in security and trade

TOKYO - Japan lifted export curbs on the supply of materials for high-tech chips to South Korea on Thursday, while South Korea declared the “complete normalisation” of their bilateral military intelligence sharing deal.

These quick-fire breakthroughs came as the two countries with a difficult shared history vowed to turn the page on relations that have blown hot and cold with nearly every change in government.

Giving the impetus was the first bilateral visit by a South Korean president to Japan in 12 years.

Mr Yoon Suk-yeol had plenty of face time with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday, as they sought to cement their friendship and kick off the so-called “shuttle diplomacy” unfettered by frequency and formality at all levels of government.

After a 90-minute summit and joint press conference, they went to the glitzy Ginza district for a dinner of sukiyaki (beef hotpot) at the high-end Yoshizawa, which opened in 1924, and then an after-party of omurice (omelette rice) at the casual Rengatei, which invented the dish in 1900.

“On this day, as cherry blossoms start to bloom in Tokyo, and we sense the arrival of spring, I am very happy to start a new chapter to build a forward-looking relationship with South Korea,” Mr Kishida said.

Mr Yoon, noting that the frosty relations have “directly and indirectly hurt our peoples”, described South Korea and Japan as “closest neighbours and partners” that ought to stick together through thick and thin.

After all, they share values such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law, he said, adding: “South Korea’s national interests are not a zero-sum with Japan’s national interests.”

Their detente has been cheered by mutual security ally, the United States. But it was criticised by China – the top trading partner of both countries – even as Mr Kishida said better Japan-South Korea ties would pave the way for the restart of a trilateral leaders’ dialogue involving China.

“We oppose certain countries’ attempt to form exclusive circles,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing, adding that he hoped Japan and South Korea “can move forward in a way conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity”.

Mr Kishida’s and Mr Yoon’s crowded agenda involved topics as diverse as history, trade, security and culture. But further underscoring the need for cooperation was North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile into waters 250km west of Hokkaido mere hours before Mr Yoon left for Tokyo.

Both leaders condemned the launch as needless provocation.

The new dawn comes 10 days after Mr Yoon proposed a South Korea government-backed foundation, supported by donations from South Korean businesses, to compensate victims of wartime labour.

This was mooted as a solution for their bilateral stand-off, sparked by a 2018 South Korean Supreme Court ruling to seize the assets of two Japanese conglomerates as compensation.