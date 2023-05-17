News analysis

Japan’s Kishida to push for a ‘world without nuclear weapons’ at G-7 summit, but faces impossible task

Walter Sim
Japan Correspondent
People visiting the Peace Memorial Park (front) and the Atomic Bomb Dome (behind) in Hiroshima, days ahead of the G-7 Leaders' Summit from May 19 to 21. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to use the Group of Seven (G-7) Leaders’ Summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima this weekend to “promote a world without nuclear weapons”.

There is arguably nowhere more fitting for his mission. Hiroshima experienced the horrors of an atomic bomb when the United States dropped “Little Boy” on the city on August 6, 1945. Three day later, Nagasaki felt the force of the “Fat Man” bomb. It is estimated a total of up to 226,000 people were killed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top