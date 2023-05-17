Japan’s Kishida to push for a ‘world without nuclear weapons’ at G-7 summit, but faces impossible task

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to use the Group of Seven (G-7) Leaders’ Summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima this weekend to “promote a world without nuclear weapons”.

There is arguably nowhere more fitting for his mission. Hiroshima experienced the horrors of an atomic bomb when the United States dropped “Little Boy” on the city on August 6, 1945. Three day later, Nagasaki felt the force of the “Fat Man” bomb. It is estimated a total of up to 226,000 people were killed.