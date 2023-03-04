Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi skips G-20 Delhi meeting, grounded by 53-second Parliament response

TOKYO – The 53 seconds that kept Japan’s top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi at home instead of attending the recent Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi was a diplomatic own goal that has invited much ridicule.
Japan was without its foreign minister at the G-20 meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, which was attended by such diplomats as the United States’ Antony Blinken, China’s Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov.
Mr Hayashi was ostensibly grounded by Japan’s arcane parliamentary idiosyncrasies that require the prime minister and his entire Cabinet to attend marathon Diet sessions from 9am to 5pm. On Wednesday, he was asked just one question about the isolation and loneliness felt by Japanese living abroad. The duration of his response – 53 seconds – has been projected in headlines around the world.
But his failure to attend the G-20 meeting appears more to do with misplaced priorities, a lack of diplomatic savvy and an inability to be flexible. Japan deployed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada to the G-20 meeting, in a move that has been described in commentaries as a “snub” that could “cast some shadows” on Japan-India ties.
Mr Hayashi’s absence was unbecoming, observers said, especially as Japan hopes to project global leadership on such geopolitical issues as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan hosts the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of industrialised democracies in 2023, and would surely bristle at anything less than ministerial attendance.
Showing up is a key tenet of diplomacy, said National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies political scientist Mikitaka Masuyama, who told The Straits Times that Mr Hayashi’s absence “may imply that Japan is not so serious” about protecting the rule of law.
Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano also rued the missed opportunity. “Being absent from G-20 is a stupid move, particularly if it was at the expense of answering one question.
“Rather than the G-7, the G-20 is really the most important forum for discussions on world politics because it involves emerging economies,” he told ST. “The power structure of the world is now much more dispersed.”
The Yomiuri newspaper said in an editorial that Mr Hayashi’s “absence will make Japan’s arguments less persuasive, and make an impression on participants that Japan cannot respond to changes in the international community”.
In what is seen as damage control with a strategic partner, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly planning a three-day visit to India from March 19 to meet his counterpart, Mr Narendra Modi.
The ordinary Diet session is ongoing until June 21, with the current Upper House Budget committee hearings held with the aim of passing the government budget before the next fiscal year starts in April.
According to Article 63 of Japan’s Constitution, the PM and his Cabinet “must appear when their presence is required in order to give answers or explanations”. But this has created a nine-to-five routine that can be unproductive and limit Japan’s opportunities to engage in diplomacy.
But the government can request to excuse ministers from these hearings for urgent business. No such request was made this time, with Mr Hayashi’s G-20 absence justified on the grounds of prioritising domestic parliamentary commitments.
Mr Hayashi said on Thursday: “After comprehensively considering the schedule and content of my domestic official duties, together with the Foreign Ministry, we ultimately decided that it would be appropriate to send State Minister Yamada.”
Mr Kenta Izumi, who heads the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on Friday that his party would not have blocked Mr Hayashi’s attendance at the G-20, adding that it was never consulted.
Tellingly, among those who had insisted on Mr Hayashi’s presence in the Diet was former economy minister Hiroshige Seko, who now leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Upper House caucus.
He said on Monday: “Given the geopolitical situation in which Japan finds itself today, many members of Parliament and citizens would like to hear directly from the Foreign Minister himself.”
His Upper House LDP colleague Masahito Fujikawa added a day later: “We don’t intend to make an unnecessary hole in the diplomatic schedule, but we will have him prioritise Diet rules on basic questions and answers.”
But the dearth of questions for Mr Hayashi has made this seem overstated.
With the G-20 meeting dates publicised at the end of 2022, the LDP could have taken this into consideration when coordinating the Diet schedule.
A deputy minister could also have fielded Diet questions in Mr Hayashi’s stead, while another option was to hold a separate question-and-answer session for Mr Hayashi at a later date.
To be clear, Diet reforms have long been a topic of discussion, with a 2016 Lower House study finding that the prime minister clocked seven times more hours in the Diet than his British counterpart.
Mr Kishida is the only G-7 leader not to have visited Kyiv, and the Diet is said to be one hurdle. He must report his intended absence and destination at a closed-door Diet session, but Japan’s penchant for media leaks means that would still jeopardise security arrangements for a top-secret trip.
Digital Minister Taro Kono, who formerly held the defence and foreign ministry portfolios, has also complained about the inefficiencies of the process.
Still, Dr Nakano said: “Ministers need to be held accountable. Of course, there are times when demands come into conflict, and there is a possible need for coordination. But this system is already in place; it just was not used this time.”
Over the last week, the extent of Japan’s diplomatic screw-up became clearer.
LDP vice-president Taro Aso slammed the decision to skip the G-20 as one that was “thoughtless of how it would be perceived”. LDP parliamentarian Goshi Hosono said it was “regrettable”, adding that Japan “forfeited a chance to emphasise the importance of the rule of law to developing countries”.
Mr Hayashi eventually made it to India on Friday after days of will-he-won’t-he – and only after the G-20 pageantry ended – for talks with his counterparts from fellow Quad members US, India and Australia.