Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi skips G-20 Delhi meeting, grounded by 53-second Parliament response

TOKYO – The 53 seconds that kept Japan’s top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi at home instead of attending the recent Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi was a diplomatic own goal that has invited much ridicule.

Japan was without its foreign minister at the G-20 meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, which was attended by such diplomats as the United States’ Antony Blinken, China’s Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Hayashi was ostensibly grounded by Japan’s arcane parliamentary idiosyncrasies that require the prime minister and his entire Cabinet to attend marathon Diet sessions from 9am to 5pm. On Wednesday, he was asked just one question about the isolation and loneliness felt by Japanese living abroad. The duration of his response – 53 seconds – has been projected in headlines around the world.

But his failure to attend the G-20 meeting appears more to do with misplaced priorities, a lack of diplomatic savvy and an inability to be flexible. Japan deployed State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada to the G-20 meeting, in a move that has been described in commentaries as a “snub” that could “cast some shadows” on Japan-India ties.

Mr Hayashi’s absence was unbecoming, observers said, especially as Japan hopes to project global leadership on such geopolitical issues as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan hosts the Group of Seven (G-7) bloc of industrialised democracies in 2023, and would surely bristle at anything less than ministerial attendance.

Showing up is a key tenet of diplomacy, said National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies political scientist Mikitaka Masuyama, who told The Straits Times that Mr Hayashi’s absence “may imply that Japan is not so serious” about protecting the rule of law.

Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano also rued the missed opportunity. “Being absent from G-20 is a stupid move, particularly if it was at the expense of answering one question.

“Rather than the G-7, the G-20 is really the most important forum for discussions on world politics because it involves emerging economies,” he told ST. “The power structure of the world is now much more dispersed.”

The Yomiuri newspaper said in an editorial that Mr Hayashi’s “absence will make Japan’s arguments less persuasive, and make an impression on participants that Japan cannot respond to changes in the international community”.

In what is seen as damage control with a strategic partner, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is reportedly planning a three-day visit to India from March 19 to meet his counterpart, Mr Narendra Modi.

The ordinary Diet session is ongoing until June 21, with the current Upper House Budget committee hearings held with the aim of passing the government budget before the next fiscal year starts in April.

According to Article 63 of Japan’s Constitution, the PM and his Cabinet “must appear when their presence is required in order to give answers or explanations”. But this has created a nine-to-five routine that can be unproductive and limit Japan’s opportunities to engage in diplomacy.