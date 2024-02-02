Haneda crash: Japan’s coast guard pilot mistook ‘No. 1’ position for permission to take off

TOKYO – The captain of a Japan Coast Guard aircraft that collided with a Japan Airlines plane at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport has told investigators that when an air traffic controller told him his aircraft was “No. 1” in take-off order shortly before the accident, he mistook this for permission to enter the runway, sources close to the investigation said.

The accident – in which five people on the coast guard aircraft died – occurred one month ago, on Jan 2.

“I heard ‘No. 1’ from the air traffic controller, repeated the instruction, and entered the runway. I mistakenly assumed I had permission,” the 39-year-old captain told investigators, according to the sources.

This further increases the odds that the phrase “No. 1”, meaning first in line for departure, may have contributed to the erroneous pullout onto the runway, and the authorities, including the Japan Transport Safety Board, are looking into the details of the accident.

The captain was interviewed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department and the coast guard immediately after the accident. He had serious injuries in the accident and was sent to a hospital, and the safety board began interviewing him on Jan 25, after he was transferred to the hospital’s general ward.