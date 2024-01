TOKYO – Singapore was once dismissed as a “warm-up” for integrated resort (IR) projects in Japan, which had been hailed the world’s largest untapped IR market with the potential to blow even Macau out of the water.

But Japan has become a damp squib while Thailand, with reported plans to legalise up to five IRs by 2025, is emerging as Singapore’s most immediate threat, even as details remain fuzzy as to what its casino laws would entail.