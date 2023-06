TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is devoting trillions of yen to what he described as an “epoch-making” bid to reverse an acute existential crisis for his country: the plunging fertility rate.

Under the plan, which his Cabinet signed off on Tuesday, the annual childcare budget will be raised by 500 billion yen (S$4.8 billion) to 3.5 trillion yen over three years from April 2024.