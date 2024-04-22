Japan rolls out world’s first recycled child diaper

A Japanese hygiene product maker, which owns popular brand MamyPoko, started selling the world’s first recycled disposable diapers on April 20, according to Japanese media.

Manufactured by Unicharm, the diapers were produced from horizontal recycling, which involves processing used products into raw materials for the reproduction of the original item, Kyodo News reported.

Collected diapers are first grinded and washed, and the materials are separated. The cleaned materials are treated with ozone to reduce bacteria and odour. They are later manufactured into diapers.

The recycled diapers will be gradually rolled out to 68 stores by supermarket chain Aeon Kyushu.

A packet of 42 recycled children diapers costs 1,078 yen (S$9.50).

The product is a collaboration between Unicharm and two local governments in Kagoshima prefecture, located at the south-western tip of Kyushu island.

According to Japanese news outlets, this is not the first time Unicharm has manufactured recycled diapers.

In 2022, the company created recycled adult diapers for hospitals and care homes.

As Japan’s ageing population rises, the ratio of disposable diapers to total waste emissions is expected to hit 7 per cent by 2030, Japan Forward reported.

According to The Japan Times, the amount of diaper waste from households and elderly care homes was 2.2 million tons in 2020, up from 2 million tons in 2015.