Japan rolls out 'humble and lovable' delivery robots

FUJISAWA, Japan - “Excuse me, coming through,” a four-wheeled robot chirps as it dodges pedestrians on a street outside Tokyo, part of an experiment businesses hope will tackle labour shortages and rural isolation.

From April, revised traffic laws will allow self-driving delivery robots to navigate streets across Japan.

Proponents hope the machines could eventually help elderly people in depopulated rural areas get access to goods, while also addressing a shortage of delivery workers in a country with chronic labour shortages.

There are challenges to overcome, acknowledges Mr Hisashi Taniguchi, president of Tokyo-based robotics firm ZMP, including safety concerns.

“They are still newcomers in human society, so it’s natural they’re seen with a bit of discomfort,” he said.

The robots won’t be operating entirely alone, with humans monitoring remotely and able to intervene.

Mr Taniguchi said it’s important the robots “are humble and lovable” to inspire confidence.

ZMP has partnered with behemoths such as Japan Post Holdings in its trials of delivery robots in Tokyo.

Its “DeliRo” robot aims for a charming look, featuring big, expressive eyes that can be made teary in sadness if pedestrians block its way.

“Every kid around here knows its name,” he said.

‘How about some hot drinks?‘

There is a serious purpose behind the cuteness.

Japan has one of the world’s oldest populations, with nearly 30 per cent of its citizens aged over 65. Many live in depopulated rural areas that lack easy access to daily necessities.