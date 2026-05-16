Japan restaurants hit by visa pause for high-demand foreign workers

The number of foreign workers with Type I status in the food service industry reached roughly 46,000 by the end of February.

TOKYO – Restaurant operators in Japan have been forced to review their approach to hiring foreign workers since the government suspended the issuance of special visas needed to work in the sector, as the number of holders nears its preset quota.

The sudden suspension by Japan’s immigration authorities has raised the spectre of fierce competition for foreign talent as the country, long known for its strict immigration policy, has been increasingly counting on foreign workers amid labour shortages.

The number of foreign workers with Type I status in the food service industry reached roughly 46,000 by the end of February, according to preliminary data, on course to surpass the fiscal 2028 quota of 50,000.

As the Immigration Services Agency has suspended the issuance of certificates of eligibility for Type I Specified Skilled Worker visa applications since April 13, some operators have warned that foreign workers whom they had been helping to obtain such visas may return to their home countries and not come back to work in Japan.

Type I visa holders can work in Japan for up to five years, but they cannot bring their family members. There is no limit on the length of stay for those with Type II visas, who can be accompanied by their family members.

Skylark Holdings is among those affected by the suspension, as it has employed 32 exchange students from countries such as Myanmar, as part-time workers and has been helping them prepare for the Type I status examination scheduled for June.

The company had planned to promote them after two years of experience and eventually make them full-time employees once they have obtained Type II status.

As a company that places a strong emphasis on customer service, a Skylark official said some employees may return to their home country instead of seeking visa status in one of the other 15 fields, as they “joined the company because they found interacting with customers fulfilling”.

Mos Food Services, the operator of the Mos Burger chain, has also expressed concern over the situation, as it has been providing support in Vietnam for local people seeking specified skilled worker visas.

According to the Japan Foodservice Association, which has around 400 restaurant operators as members, the suspension could affect new store development plans and operating hours.

People in the industry fear some companies may even begin poaching foreign workers with Type I status visas.

The association also said there are concerns the sudden suspension could make the Japanese job market less attractive to foreign workers.

It plans to make a request to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which oversees the food industry, to raise the cap from 50,000 workers. KYODO NEWS