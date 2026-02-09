Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan restarts world’s biggest nuclear power plant again

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TEPCO switched on the world's biggest nuclear power plant again on Feb 9 after an earlier attempt was quickly suspended due to a minor glitch.

TEPCO switched on the world's biggest nuclear power plant again on Feb 9 after an earlier attempt was quickly suspended due to a minor glitch.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO – Japan switched on the world’s biggest nuclear power plant again on Feb 9 after an earlier attempt was quickly suspended due to a minor glitch.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in the Niigata region restarted at 2pm (1pm, Singapore time), the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said in a statement.

A glitch with an alarm in January forced the suspension of its first restart since

the 2011 Fukushima disaster

.

The facility had been offline since Japan pulled the plug on nuclear power after a colossal earthquake and tsunami sent three reactors at the Fukushima atomic plant into meltdown.

But now, Japan is turning to atomic energy to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet growing energy needs from artificial intelligence.

Conservative Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who

pulled off a thumping election victory

on Feb 8, has promoted nuclear power to energise the Asian economic giant.

TEPCO initially moved to start one of seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant on Jan 21

but shut it off the following day

after an alarm from the monitoring system sounded.

The alarm picked up slight changes to the electrical current in one cable, even though these were still within a range considered safe, TEPCO officials told reporters last week.

The firm has changed the alarm’s settings as the reactor is safe to operate.

The commercial operation will commence on or after March 18 after another comprehensive inspection, according to TEPCO officials. AFP

More on this topic
Japan’s nuclear odyssey comes full circle 15 years after Fukushima with restart of world’s largest plant
Public education efforts on nuclear energy begin with understanding Singapore’s energy constraints: EMA official 
See more on

Nuclear energy

Japan

Energy

Accidents

Sanae Takaichi

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.