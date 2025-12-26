Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan releases new signs at tourist spots to warn against feeding or approaching bears

The pictograms can be downloaded from the Japan Tourism Agency website.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

TOKYO - The Japan Tourism Agency has released a set of pictograms warning against feeding or approaching bears, aimed at preventing bear attacks at tourist destinations. The images are designed to deliver a clear message to travellers, including visitors from overseas, about the need for caution around bears.

Working with the Environment Ministry, the agency created three pictograms: “do not feed bears,” “do not leave trash behind” and “do not approach bears”. They can be downloaded from the agency’s website and are intended for use by local governments and businesses on signs, posters and other materials.

A tourist from Spain was attacked in the Gifu Prefecture in October, suffering minor injuries. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

