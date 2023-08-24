Japan releases Fukushima water into the ocean, prompting criticism, seafood bans

TOKYO - Japan on Thursday started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that drew fresh and fierce criticism from China as being “selfish and irresponsible”.

Approved two years ago by the Japanese government and greenlighted by the UN nuclear watchdog in July, the discharge is a key step in a dauntingly long and difficult process of decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant, including the removal of molten fuel.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said the release began at 1.03pm local time (12.03pm Singapore time) and it had not identified any abnormalities with the seawater pump or surrounding facilities.

However, China - ahead of the release - expressed its anger.

Through a spokesperson, China’s nuclear safety administration on Thursday called the Japanese government “extremely selfish and irresponsible in forcibly launching the discharge ... putting its own selfish interests above the well-being of all mankind”.

China said it would also take necessary measures to protect marine environment, food safety and public health, and would step up monitoring of radiation levels in its waters following the discharge.

Tokyo has in turn criticised China for spreading "scientifically unfounded claims." It maintains the water release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible."