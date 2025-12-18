Japan releases first sakura forecast for 2026; Tokyo to see blooms from mid-March

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The sakura, or cherry blossoms, season is forecast to begin around mid-March in cities such as Tokyo and Nagoya.

Japan’s Meteorological Corporation (JMC) on Dec 18 released its first sakura – or cherry blossoms – forecast for 2026 , with the famous flowers expected to bloom in the capital around mid-March.

According to the forecast, the earliest flowering will be in the capital Tokyo and Nagoya, in Aichi Prefecture, on March 19 . Full bloom is expected a week later in Tokyo on March 26 , and on March 28 in Nagoya.

The next two locations where sakura is expected to flower are Fukuoka and Kochi on March 20 . Full bloom is forecasted on March 27 in Kochi and March 29 in Fukuoka.

The popular tourist cities of Osaka and Kyoto are expected to see blooms from March 24 , with full bloom on March 31 .

Northern cities will start the season a bit later, in April, the meteorological service said.

Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture is expected to see sakura flowering on April 5 , with full bloom on April 10 .

Meanwhile, in Aomori, sakura is expected to flower on April 19 and bloom on April 22 .

In Sapporo city, Hokkaido, the flowering is slated near the end of the month, on April 28 . Full bloom is expected on May 1 .

Japan’s peak season for cherry blossoms is usually from late March until early April. In the colder parts of the country, especially in the north, the season occurs later.

The JMC forecast is based on research on the popular Yoshino cherry trees in about 1,000 cherry blossom viewing locations across the country.

The forecast dates are determined by factors including temperature patterns from autumn of the preceding year, JMC said.

JMC said it introduced new long-term forecasts using artificial intelligence starting with the 2026 advisory.

This enables it to move up the announcement date from some time in January traditionally, amid growing demand for information on sakura flowering and full bloom dates from domestic and international visitors.

The system allows the meteorological service to release more reliable information sooner, as well as facilitate earlier planning for cherry blossom viewing and address tourism demand in spring, it added.