Japan releases bear spray manufacturing guidelines

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To fend off the bears, the Environment Ministry recommends a spraying range of 7.5m or more and a spraying duration of at least six seconds.

TOKYO – Japan’s Environment Ministry recently released recommended guidelines for bear deterrent sprays manufacturing, amid a recent increase in bear sightings and encounters.

To protect themselves from bear encounters, people have recently begun purchasing bear sprays.

However, there is no unified manufacturing standard for this type of product, resulting in cheaper quality sprays being sold on shelves.

Deterrent sprays are used to temporarily deter a bear when a person encounters one at close range, allowing them to avoid potential attacks.

These products generally contain capsaicin, a component of chilli peppers that produces a burning sensation.

However, some products made to be used against humans are sold as bear sprays instead.

Range and duration are also potential issues, resulting in unwanted results when using against the animal.

In response to this situation, the ministry drew up recommended guidelines for the sprays, based on scientific evidence collected from past bear-encountering incidents and from experts.

When bears encounter a person, they will often charge at them and stop about 5m to 10m in front of them to test whether the person is afraid or not.

As such, the ministry recommends a spraying range of 7.5m or more and a spraying duration of at least six seconds.

These guidelines allow the holder to spray from a duration of one to three seconds twice, since a bear may charge again after being flinched by the first shot.

The ministry also recommends that a product should contain 1 per cent to 2 per cent of capsaicin and spray in a cone-shaped mist.

It also urges manufacturers to design spray bottle in a way that allows users to clearly identify the nozzle by touch, without looking.

Manufacturers should also include misfire prevention measures when making the sprays.

The ministry requests manufacturers to clearly state a spraying range and other useful information on their products’ packages. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK