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Japan rejects US intelligence assessment of a ‘significant shift’ in its Taiwan stance

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Japan's newly-appointed Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the assessment that there has been a major shift is not accurate.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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TOKYO – Japan has not changed its position on how it determines an existential threat, its top government spokesperson said on March 13, rejecting an assessment by US intelligence agencies of a “significant shift” in its stance on Taiwan.

The agencies said in an annual threat report on March 18 that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response departed from the rhetoric of previous Japanese leaders.

“The government’s position of judging an existential crisis situation with all the information it gathers is consistent with the past,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press briefing.

“The assessment that there has been a major shift is not accurate.”

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has responded furiously to Ms Takaichi’s remarks, urging its people not to travel to Japan and choking off some exports.

Ms Takaichi has also repeatedly maintained that her stance was consistent with longstanding Japanese policy. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.