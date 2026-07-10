Japan registers its tea under protection system to curb imitation products

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The new designation for Japanese tea applies broadly to all green tea cultivated and processed domestically.

TOKYO – Japan’s farm ministry said on July 10 it has newly registered three products, including “Japanese te a”, under its geographical indication protection system aimed at safeguarding brands of agricultural and fishery products as imitations spread overseas.

Once registered, products can be sold with a GI mark, and the government will crack down on false labelling and other violations.

The new designation for Japanese tea applies broadly to all green tea cultivated and processed domestically. It is unusual for a GI, which typically protects brand names tied to specific regions, not to specify a particular production region.

The only other case is “Japanese sak e” , which is registered under the geographical indication protection system for alcohol that is overseen by the National Tax Agency.

Amid the growing international popularity of green tea, the initiative aims to highlight the differences between Japanese tea and overseas imitations to enhance its value, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

The GI application for Japanese tea was filed by the Tokyo-based Japan Tea Central Public Interest Incorporated Association in October 2025 , amid growing concerns over unauthorised use of the brand as imitation products circulate overseas.

Farm minister Norikazu Suzuki told a news conference on July 10 he expects the registration will “help promote the brand power of Japanese tea as a whole, strengthen measures against imitation products and further boost our robust exports”.

In addition to Japanese tea, the new registrations include “Lake Hamanako Japanese eel” from central Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture and “Kaga lotus root” from central Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japan’s GI protection system for agricultural and fishery products began in 2015. Following the latest additions, the total number of registered products has reached 170.

Specific tea products already covered under the GI system are “Kikugawa deep-steamed green tea” from Shizuoka Prefecture and “traditional, authentic Yame gyokuro” from Fukuoka Prefecture.

Similar systems have been introduced in more than 100 countries. Japan has mutual protection arrangements with the European Union and Britain, which ensure that GI-designated products are protected in partner countries, enhancing their credibility in overseas markets. KYODO NEWS