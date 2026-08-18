Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Ikawa Line in Shizuoka Prefecture is believed to be the first in Japan that was previously a local commuter line before switching to a reservation-only system.

TOKYO – A central Japan local commuter train line is thought to have become the country’s first to be converted into a reservation-only tourist train along its entire route.

Despite backlash from the local community after prices were hiked significantly from a distance-based fare to a flat rate of 3,500 yen (S$28), Oigawa Railway managed to change its Ikawa Line in Shizuoka prefecture to a reservation-only system in July.

The 25.5km line, also known as the Minami-Alps Abt Line, runs through a mountainous area known for its scenery and uses Japan’s only Abt rack-and-pinion locomotives designed to handle steep gradients.

With declining ridership in many areas struggling with depopulation, the initiative is drawing attention from railway companies nationwide.

Speaking at a press conference on June 2, Oigawa Railway CEO Akira Torizuka said: “We want to move forward together with the local community.”

The town of Kawanehoncho, which lies along the train line, was only informed of the changes in April, leading to push back from municipal council members and others who called the announcement “insufficiently explained and insincere”.

Torizuka on his personal blog criticised the council members, writing: “It is difficult to gain the understanding of people living in the mountains of the countryside.”

Although he later deleted the post, it led to a group of town council members issuing a letter of protest.

Along with the Ikawa Line, the firm also owns the Oigawa Main Line, a popular route featuring a Thomas the Tank Engine train. The two lines were previously connected, but were separated due to damage caused by a typhoon in 2022, leaving the Ikawa Line isolated.

Restoration has proved costly, while ridership on both lines has not recovered to the levels observed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With depopulation advancing along the line, there have been no commuter pass users in the past 15 years for which records are available.

Midori Nakahara, vice-chair of the town council, said: “It was not that we opposed the fare increase, we simply wanted to discuss the details.”

While there are sightseeing lines in different parts of the country that have operated on a flat-rate fare system since their inception, the Ikawa Line is believed to be the first in Japan that was previously a local commuter line before switching to a reservation-only system. KYODO NEWS