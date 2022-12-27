Fourth minister exits Japan PM Kishida’s four-month-old Cabinet after Akiba quits

TOKYO - Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, marking the fourth minister to be let go since Mr Kishida created his Cabinet in August.

Mr Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have accused Mr Akiba of being involved in violating election laws as well as for having ties with the controversial Unification Church.

Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals involving funding and ties with the Unification Church.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close links with the religious group, which critics say is a cult, were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe and have been cited by survey respondents as one reason for Mr Kishida’s low approval ratings.

“There was not a single thing that I did that breached the law,” Mr Akiba said to reporters gathered at the prime minister’s office after he submitted his resignation to Mr Kishida.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I tendered my resignation to the prime minister as I felt I must not hamper the debates in parliament,” he added. REUTERS