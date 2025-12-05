Japan rebuts China’s second letter to UN as spat keeps simmering

TOKYO – Japan’s representative at the United Nations submitted a rebuttal against the latest Chinese letter to the UN, as the spat between the two nations over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan continues to simmer.

“The assertions contained therein are inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable,” Japan’s ambassador to the UN Kazuyuki Yamazaki wrote, referring to a letter submitted by China on Dec 1 that accused Japan of violating UN values and provoking China.

“Japan has consistently respected and adhered to international law, including the UN Charter, and has actively contributed to maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order underpinned by the rule of law,” Mr Yamazaki wrote in the letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The letter follows on from China’s second missive to the UN complaining about Japan after Ms Takaichi said that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could mean a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, effectively implying that Tokyo could deploy its military with other nations in that scenario.

Tokyo and Beijing have since been locked in a diplomatic and economic dispute. In its most recent letter to the UN, China claimed Ms Takaichi’s remarks in November “openly challenge the victorious outcomes of World War II and the post-war international order, and constitute a serious violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

The letter also accused Japan of harbouring ambitions to “expand its military capabilities and revive militarism.”

Japan has denied such accusations and said that its position on Taiwan has remained consistent. Beijing has sought a retraction of the comments, but Ms Takaichi has refused to do so.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara reiterated that there was no change to Japan’s position on the matter when asked for comment on Dec 5.

“Japan’s stance, including the recent exchanges in Parliament, has been consistent and we have repeatedly conveyed this to China,” he said, adding that Japan will continue to “respond appropriately”.

On Dec 3, Ms Takaichi told Parliament that Japan’s position on Taiwan hasn’t changed since a 1972 Japan-China joint communique. In that joint statement formalising diplomatic relations between the two nations, Japan said it “fully understands and respects” China’s view that Taiwan is an “inalienable part” of its territory. That agreement stopped short of saying Japan fully supported Beijing’s interpretation of “One China”.

While some Chinese social media users saw Ms Takaichi’s comments on the 1972 statement as a step back from her earlier stance, China has continued to voice its frustration with Ms Takaichi, in a sign that the spat will continue to bubble away.

“Japan believes that differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter,” the Japanese letter to the UN said. “Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue.” Bloomberg