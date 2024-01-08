Japan quake death toll jumps to 161, with 103 still missing: Authorities

SUZU, Japan - The death toll from Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake has jumped to 161 from 128 overnight, the authorities said on Jan 8 as snow complicated rescue efforts.

The number of people unaccounted for fell to 103 from 195, according to the authorities in the central Ishikawa region that was hit by the 7.5-magnitude quake.

The shock waves toppled buildings, sparked a major fire, and triggered tsunami waves over a metre high.

Thousands of rescuers have been drafted in from all over Japan, their work complicated by roads being cut off by the quake and an estimated 1,000 landslides.

In the last two days, the region has been blanketed in snow, making the operation harder still.

Against the odds, a woman in her 90s survived for five days under the wreckage of a collapsed house in the city of Suzu on the hard-hit Noto Peninsula before she was was saved on Jan 6.

“Hang in there!” rescuers were heard calling to the woman, in police footage from the rainy scene published by local media.

“You’re gonna be okay!” they shouted. “Stay positive!”

Not all were so lucky. In the town of Anamizu, a 52-year-old man who lost his 21-year-old son and his parents-in-law waited to hear news of his wife, his other three children, and more family members.

“I want them to be alive. It’s unthinkable that I could be left alone,” he told NHK.

The colder weather is also likely to worsen conditions for more than 28,800 people in 404 government shelters.