Japan protests China’s gas drilling vessel in East China Sea

TOKYO/ BEIJING – Japan protested China’s deployment of a mobile drilling vessel in an area in the East China Sea known for gas reserves, as diplomatic tensions continue to escalate between Asia’s two largest economies.

Japan confirmed China moored and fixed a drilling vessel in the Chinese side of the two countries’ median line in the East China Sea, prompting Japan’s Coast Guard to issue a navigation warning on Jan 2, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

The activity took place even though the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the area remain undetermined, Mr Kihara said.

“It is deeply regrettable that China continues its unilateral development activities and attempts to make them an established fact in these waters despite repeated protests from Japan,” Mr Kihara said on Jan 8.

“We immediately strongly protested through diplomatic channels.”

Japan’s protest comes amid worsening relations between the two countries over comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in early November.

The nations have been in a stalemate over comments that suggested Japan could deploy its military if China uses force to try and seize Taiwan.

The controversy over the drilling vessel follows China’s decision this week to apply new export controls and launch an anti-dumping investigation against Japan.

In 2008 Japan and China reached an agreement to jointly develop gas fields in the East China Sea, but talks have stalled since then.

The two countries have yet to officially agree maritime borders, raising the prospect that Beijing is looking to exert de facto control over a widening swath of the ocean by staking a claim with new structures and economic activities.

Mr Kihara said on Jan 8 that Japan strongly urged the implementation of the earlier agreement.

The government spokesman also said Japan is carefully assessing the impact of China’s new anti-dumping probe into Japan’s production of dichlorosilane, a key chipmaking material.

Shares of Japanese chipmaking material companies, including Shin-Etsu Chemical and Resonac Holdings, fell on Jan 8.

“We’ll take necessary steps as needed while cooperating with the firms under investigation,” Mr Kihara said. BLOOMBERG