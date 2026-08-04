Japan proposes tougher income, pension rules for permanent residency

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The revised rule would require applicants to maintain annual household income above the average for Japanese households.

TOKYO – Japan’s immigration agency on Aug 4 proposed tougher requirements for granting permanent residency to foreigners, including requiring applicants to maintain income above the average for Japanese households and a certain level of projected pension benefits.

The proposed guidelines are part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s push to create an “orderly society” in which Japanese and foreign nationals coexist while cracking down on illegal activities.

The Immigration Services Agency will solicit public comments before implementing the new rules from April 2027.

Permanent residents can remain in Japan indefinitely without restrictions on their activities while retaining their original nationality. Applicants generally must have lived in Japan for at least 10 years to qualify.

It differs from naturalisation, through which a person acquires Japanese citizenship.

Under the current guidelines, the three main requirements for obtaining permanent residency are good conduct, sufficient assets or skills to maintain an independent livelihood, and that granting permanent residency is in Japan’s best interests.

The revised rule would require applicants to maintain annual household income above the average for Japanese households, with the benchmark based on several government data sources.

According to a health ministry survey on living conditions released on July 15, for instance, average income per household in Japan stood at 5.75 million yen (S$47,000) in 2024.

Applicants would also be required to have projected pension benefits equivalent to those payable after 30 years of enrollment in the employees’ pension programme at their income level.

If the projected pension benefits fall short, they will be allowed to cover the difference with their financial assets.

The revised guidelines would also introduce a Japanese-language requirement, with applicants required to demonstrate proficiency at the level of an “independent user”.

While the population of Japanese nationals has been on a downtrend, the number of foreign residents has been increasing as Japan has been accepting more workers from abroad.

As at the end of 2025 , about 947,000 people held permanent residency status, with many from China and the Philippines.

Permanent residency is currently granted to a spouse of a Japanese national or a permanent residency holder when their marriage has lasted for at least three years, and the non-Japanese spouse has resided in Japan for at least one year.

The proposal would raise the thresholds to five years of marriage and three years of residence.

In a related development, Japan’s immigration authorities are planning to introduce a five-year period of stay for Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 holders in January 2027. KYODO NEWS