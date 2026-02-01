Japan Prime Minister Takaichi cancels TV appearance after arm injury while campaigning

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was scheduled to appear on a political debate programme featuring party leaders.

– Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Feb 1 cancelled an appearance on a TV programme, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party saying she is receiving treatment after injuring her arm during an election campaign.

The long-running political debate programme aired by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK had planned to feature party leaders ahead of the Feb 8 House of Representatives election , for which official campaigning kicked off on Jan 27.

Later on Feb 1, Ms Takaichi said on social media: “I hurt my arm when it was pulled hard while I was shaking hands with enthusiastic supporters at a campaign event.”

“I have rheumatoid arthritis and my hand became swollen,” she said, adding that she received medical treatment on short notice, with no change to her schedule for campaign speeches planned for later on Feb 1 in Aichi and Gifu prefectures, central Japan.

According to a government source, a medical officer visited the Prime Minister’s official residence shortly after 8am on Feb 1 to provide treatment. KYODO NEWS