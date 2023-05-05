Japan policeman found in suspected suicide at PM residence: NHK

TOKYO – A male riot police officer was found bleeding in a bathroom at the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence in Tokyo on Friday morning, broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. The police are investigating the death as a suicide, NHK said.

A pistol was found near the man, and another officer reported hearing a gunshot, local media earlier reported.

A spokesman for the police agency declined to comment. BLOOMBERG

