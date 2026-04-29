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Japan police probe man over wife’s body in zoo incinerator: Media

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The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the case as a possible instance of abandoning a body.

Investigations are still ongoing and the Asahiyama Zoo in Hokkaido delayed its reopening slated for April 29.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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TOKYO – Police were questioning a man in Japan on suspicions he disposed of his wife’s body using an incinerator at a zoo he works for, local media have reported.

Investigations were still ongoing and the Asahiyama Zoo, closed since earlier in April as part of regular preparations for the summer season, delayed its reopening slated for April 29.

The employee at the zoo on the northern island of Hokkaido, who is in his 30s, reportedly was questioned voluntarily over the disappearance of his wife.

He told investigators that he had used the zoo’s incinerator – meant to dispose of waste and animal remains – to burn her body “for a few hours”, local media reported this week.

“The police are currently conducting an investigation, and our facility will fully cooperate,” the zoo said in a statement on April 29.

The zoo will instead resume its business on May 1, it added. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.