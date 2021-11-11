Japan PM vows wide-ranging payouts in stimulus package

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday vowed to compile a pandemic-relief stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" by the end of next week that will include cash payouts to affected households.

Cash payouts worth 100,000 yen (S$1,200) each will be given to students, temporary workers and low-income households hit hardest by the pandemic, he said.

The government will also offer cash and vouchers worth a combined 100,000 yen to youth aged 18 or younger, excluding those from families with annual income exceeding 9.6 million yen.

"We will compile an extra budget as soon as possible by the end of this year, to deliver (the payouts) at the earliest date possible," Mr Kishida said, without elaborating on the size of expected spending.

The package will also include aid to agriculture and fishery industries hurt by the recent spike in petrol prices.

Mr Kishida formed his Cabinet yesterday after his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was returned to power with a strong majority in last month's election.

A post-election lift for the soft-spoken former banker boosted government support ratings to 53 per cent in an opinion poll this week by public broadcaster NHK. It was at 46 per cent two weeks ago.

The solid ratings, a planned economic stimulus that could be worth over 30 trillion yen, coupled with high vaccination rates, could help Mr Kishida solidify his power base in the LDP.

The Premier reappointed all but one of the ministers from the previous line-up, announced last month after he was first elected by Parliament following his victory in the LDP leadership race triggered by Mr Yoshihide Suga's resignation in September.

The one change was for the position of foreign minister, where Mr Kishida replaced Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, who has moved to a key party post, with another LDP heavyweight - former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Mr Kishida, who has vowed to take a firm stance for democracy in Hong Kong and human rights of China's Uighur Muslim minority, named former defence minister Gen Nakatani as his special adviser in charge of international human rights issues.

The Premier is setting an ambitious agenda to pass economic stimulus on Nov 19, and an extra budget to fund the spending by the end of the month.

His economic policy will include steps to promote digitalisation and investment in green technology.

He also said the government will speed up work on submitting legislation to Parliament for steps to strengthen Japan's supply chain and infrastructure.

On Covid-19, Mr Kishida said the government will launch booster shots for those aged 18 or older next month, secure enough beds so that over 35,000 coronavirus patients can be hospitalised, and work to make oral anti-viral drugs available by year-end.

REUTERS