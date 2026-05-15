Japan PM to visit South Korean president’s hometown on May 19

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Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will travel to Andong, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s hometown and the capital of North Gyeongsang province.

SEOUL - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will make a two-day visit to South Korea from May 19 at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, Seoul’s presidential office said on May 15.

The trip comes as the two US-allied democratic neighbours seek to strengthen ties while facing shared challenges from nuclear-armed North Korea and a more assertive China.

Ms Takaichi will travel to Andong, Mr Lee’s hometown and the capital of North Gyeongsang province, in what Seoul described as a reciprocal gesture after the Japanese leader hosted Mr Lee in her home prefecture of Nara in January.

“The two leaders will broadly discuss the direction of development for South Korea-Japan relations and ways to strengthen practical cooperation in various areas”, Mr Lee’s office said.

They will also discuss regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East, as well as matters affecting people’s livelihoods such as the economy, society and public safety, it added.

Tokyo confirmed the visit, with Japan’s deputy chief Cabinet secretary telling Parliament that Ms Takaichi would travel to South Korea on May 19–20 to meet with Mr Lee, a Lower House spokesman told AFP.

Mr Lee and Ms Takaichi first met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang province, in October 2025.

During the South Korean president’s visit to Japan in January, he and Ms Takaichi agreed to strengthen cooperation on economic security and regional and global issues, according to Seoul.

At the time, Ms Takaichi also played two K-pop songs during a post-summit drumming session with Mr Lee, who joked he felt “a little awkward at first” in front of the Japanese prime minister who reportedly used to drum in a student heavy metal band.

Relations between South Korea and Japan have long been strained by issues stemming from Japan’s 1910–1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula, and there have been concerns that ties could worsen under the conservative Ms Takaichi.

Mr Lee’s conservative predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol – before declaring martial law in December 2024 and being removed from office – sought to improve relations with Japan.

Mr Lee has taken a more dovish approach towards North Korea than Yoon and has described South Korea and Japan as “neighbours sharing a front yard”. AFP