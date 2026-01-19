Japan PM Sanae Takaichi will dissolve Parliament on Jan 23, election to be held on Feb 8

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on J an 19 her plans to dissolve Parliament this week for a snap election set to be held on Feb 8, hoping for a stronger mandate to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

“ Following the dissolution of the Lower House on Jan 23, the schedule will be set for campaigning to start on Jan 27 and voting and counting to held on Feb 8,” she told a press conference.

She said she wanted to ask the public if she is “fit” to be premier after announcing plans to dissolve Parliament for a snap election.

“Is Sanae Takaichi fit to be prime minister? I wanted to ask the sovereign people to decide,” said Ms Takaichi.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed Japan almost uninterrupted for decades, albeit with frequent leader changes.

Ms Takaichi was appointed prime minister in October and her Cabinet is riding high in the polls, despite her party’s flagging popularity.

But her ruling bloc – which includes coalition partner Japan Innovation Party (JIP), has only a slim majority in the powerful Lower House of Parliament.

This could hamper the passage of her policy agenda including “proactive” fiscal spending and boosting the defence budget.

“If the LDP can get a majority by itself in the Lower House, that’ll help her pursue policies” without concessions to other parties, said Emeritus Professor Sadafumi Kawato at the University of Tokyo.

Ms Takaichi’s Cabinet approved a record 122.3-trillion-yen (S$995 billion) budget for the fiscal year from April 2026, and she has vowed to get parliamentary approval as soon as possible to address inflation and shore up the world’s fourth-largest economy.

But opposition parties say Ms Takaichi’s plan to dissolve the Lower House risks delaying its passage, with Mr Jun Azumi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) saying it would “sacrifice livelihoods”.

Mr Masaaki Tokuno, a 64-year-old bicycle lot manager, told AFP that “carrying out policies to tackle inflation should be first, before holding the election”.

The LDP is weighing campaigning on a possible cut to the tax on food purchases, media reports said, to ease the pain of soaring costs at the grocery store.

China spat

A snap election may also help Ms Takaichi break the deadlock in a spat with China, increasing her leverage by showing she has strong support at home, analysts said.

Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated since Ms Takaichi suggested in November that Japan could intervene militarily if China ever launched an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island it claims.

However, Dr Mikitaka Masuyama, dean of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, warned that if she wins, China could further intensify pressure on Ms Takaichi.

Beijing may want to send voters “the message that supporting a hawkish leader could lead to pain” through more trade controls or other means.

China recently announced a broad ban on the export to Japan of “dual-use” goods with potential military applications, and has reportedly been choking off exports of rare-earth products crucial for making everything from electric cars to missiles.

According to a poll by the Asahi newspaper, 60 per cent of people surveyed said they were worried about the impact of a worsening Japan-China relationship on the economy.

Under Ms Takaichi’s predecessor Shigeru Ishiba, the LDP and its former long-term coalition partner Komeito lost its majority in both chambers in the past two national elections – most recently in the July Upper House election.

The July election led Mr Ishiba to step down, while smaller parties gaining support included the populist Sanseito, which called immigration a “silent invasion”, despite foreign-born residents making up just 3 per cent of the population.

Komeito and the leading CDP have agreed to join forces to fight Ms Takaichi, hoping their alliance can draw swing voters. AFP