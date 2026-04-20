Japan PM Takaichi’s ratings stay high, with some wavering amid Iran impact

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Polls conducted over the weekend showed that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had support from well over half of respondents, with broadcaster ANN showing 62 per cent support.

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– Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s popularity ratings remained high by historical standards despite a slight dip in some polls as the public weighed her handling of the impact of the war in Iran.

Polls conducted over the weekend showed that Ms Takaichi had support from well over half of respondents, with broadcaster ANN showing 62 per cent support and FNN marking 70 per cent.

The Mainichi, Asahi, and Yomiuri newspapers had approval ratings of 53 per cent, 64 per cent and 66 per cent, respectively.

Although Ms Takaichi remains broadly popular, there have been some shifts in her support, with both the Mainichi and Yomiuri surveys showing five point declines in approval.

The Yomiuri poll noted a bigger drop in support among people aged 60 and over compared with those from younger generations.

Six months into her premiership, the war in Iran as well as frosty ties with China have threatened to overshadow Ms Takaichi’s promises to boost the economy through investment in high-priority industries and support for households coping with inflation.

In recent weeks, Ms Takaichi has focused efforts on stemming the economic impact from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90 per cent of its oil, much of which is shipped through the strait.

The government has so far released some its oil reserves, promised to keep petrol prices at about 170 yen (S$1.36) per litre, and pledged to ease supply chain disruptions in petrochemicals.

Still, concerns remain high, with the ANN poll showing that 82 per cent of respondents feel at least some impact from the Middle East conflict in their daily lives.

Some 64 per cent of respondents said the government should urge people to conserve energy, while 26 per cent said it should not.

The Yomiuri survey showed that 70 per cent of respondents supported Ms Takaichi’s vision of responsible but proactive spending with an emphasis on growth, showing that many maintain high hopes that Ms Takaichi will deliver on the economy.

Some appeared to be sceptical about how much she has delivered so far, however.

The Asahi newspaper poll showed that despite her high approval ratings, respondents were split on whether she had done enough to counter inflation, with 44 per cent saying they did not approve of her measures and 40 per cent saying they approved. BLOOMBERG