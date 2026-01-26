Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan PM Takaichi’s administration sees approval rating fall to 67%: Poll

The ratio of those who said they do not support Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration rose to 26 per cent from 18 per cent.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration saw its approval rating fall to 67 per cent from 75 per cent in December 2025, according to a poll conducted by the Nikkei newspaper and TV Tokyo for three days through Jan 25.

It was the first time the approval rating had fallen below 70 per cent since Ms Takaichi was sworn in as prime minister in October 2025, the Nikkei reported on Jan 25.

The ratio of those who said they do not support Ms Takaichi’s administration rose to 26 per cent from 18 per cent in the previous poll in December 2025, it said.

Of the total, 56 per cent said they did not think Ms Takaichi’s stimulus package designed to cushion the blow from rising living costs would be effective, higher than the 38 per cent who thought it would have a positive effect.

Ms Takaichi called a

snap general election on Feb 8

to seek a mandate to gear up her expansionary fiscal policy, a move that triggered a spike in bond yields on market concerns Japan may be forced to issue additional debt. REUTERS

