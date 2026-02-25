Japan PM Takaichi under pressure over gifts to MPs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi wrote in a post on X that no taxpayer money was used.

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was under pressure on Feb 25 after it emerged she gave congratulatory gift catalogues to lawmakers from her ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following its landslide election victory in February .

More than 300 lawmakers were given the option to choose an item from the catalogue “as an expression of appreciation for their success at this very tough election”, Ms Takaichi wrote in a post on X, saying that no taxpayer money was used.

The revelation evokes a slush fund scandal that engulfed the LDP in 2023, sinking then-premier Fumio Kishida and fuelling voter anger that cost his successor Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition a majority in both houses of parliament in 2025.

The news of the catalogues “could easily lead people to say, ‘Prime Minister Takaichi, you too?’” Mr Junya Ogawa, the leader of the main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, said on Feb 24.

“This is a new development in which she will be strictly held accountable,” he wrote in a post on X.

Ms Takaichi told parliament on Feb 25 that the cost of each gift, plus shipping costs and tax, was approximately 30,000 yen (S$244) per person and was paid for by political funds from an LDP branch in Nara which she heads.

She said on X that she also hoped the lawmakers’ gifts “would be of use in their future work as legislators”.

Japan’s political funding law stipulates that individuals cannot make donations to candidates for public office, but donations can be made by political parties, including their local chapters.

Bunshun Online, a web version of the weekly tabloid Shukan Bunshun, reported that the gift catalogue came from the well-known Kintetsu Department Store.

The store’s website shows a range of catalogues. Customers can make an advance payment of 34,000 yen to send one of them to a friend, who then chooses an item inside, such as a bicycle, expensive crab meat or a stay at a luxury hotel.