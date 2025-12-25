Japan PM Takaichi says Trump meeting in US being arranged for early 2026

Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi said arrangements are being made for her to meet US President Donald Trump.

TOKYO – Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Dec 25 that arrangements are being made for her to meet US President Donald Trump in the United States in early 2026, as Tokyo seeks to reassert ties amid tensions with China.

Ms Takaichi, who met Mr Trump for the first time when he visited Japan in October, said at an event in Tokyo that she wants to realise another summit “at an early date”, adding that it would come “relatively early next year”.

Japan is exploring another summit, concerned that Mr Trump is softening his position on China, as he seeks a trade deal with the country just as Sino-Japanese ties are worsening.

“We are continuing to maintain close communication with the United States on various levels, including between myself and Mr Trump, and between the Foreign Minister and the Secretary of State,” Ms Takaichi added.

A government source on Dec 24 said Japan is sounding out the Trump administration about a possible meeting in the second half of March, ahead of an expected summit in Beijing with Mr Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Holding her first US trip as prime minister in March could allow Ms Takaichi, whose recent remarks on a Taiwan contingency have caused friction with Beijing, to exchange views with Mr Trump and coordinate positions ahead of his visit to China. KYODO NEWS