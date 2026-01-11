Japan PM Takaichi may call early election, coalition partner says

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may call an early general election, the head of her party’s coalition partner, Mr Hirofumi Yoshimura , said on Jan 11 , after media reported she was considering a February vote.

An early election could allow Ms Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, to take advantage of the strong approval ratings she has enjoyed since taking office in October 2025 . Her tough stance on China has appealed to right-wing voters but has sparked a major diplomatic dispute with Japan’s powerful Asian neighbour.

Mr Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, told public broadcaster NHK he had met with Ms Takaichi on Friday and felt her view on the timing of an election had shifted to a new “stage”.

“I won’t be surprised if she made the decision as reported by media,” Mr Yoshimura said. The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Jan 9 , citing government sources, that Ms Takaichi was considering holding a snap election on Feb 8 or 15.

Mr Yoshimura said he and Ms Takaichi did not discuss the specific timing of any election.

Ms Takaichi, a hard-line conservative and advocate of big spending, was mum on when she would call an election during an interview with NHK recorded on J an 8 and aired on Jan 11.

She said she had just instructed her cabinet ministers to ensure the timely execution of the supplementary budget for this fiscal year and parliamentary approval of the budget for the fiscal year beginning in April.

“At present, I am focusing on the immediate challenge of ensuring that the public feels the benefits of our stimulus policies aimed at cushioning the blow of inflation,” she said. REUTERS