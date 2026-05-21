Japan PM Takaichi gifts President Lee a pair of glasses after South Korea visit

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Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi poses with glasses received from South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in Andong, South Korea, on May 19.

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi returned from a two-day visit to South Korea on May 20 on a government flight, landing at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

After a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on May 19 , Ms Takaichi gifted him a pair of glasses frames made in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, a thriving centre of eyewear manufacturing.

When Mr Lee removed his glasses to try on the frames, Ms Takaichi borrowed his glasses and they posed together for photos.

The visit was part of mutual visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders to each other’s country. The summit was held in Andong, South Korea, where Mr Lee was born.

Mr Lee gifted Ms Takaichi a set of nine traditional masks, which are said to symbolise harmony.

According to the South Korean presidential office, the gift was intended to express a wish that relations between the countries will continue to warm. Andong’s mask dance drama has been designated by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK