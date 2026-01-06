Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan PM Takaichi takes portrait of predecessor Shinzo Abe on New Year’s visit to shrine

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Ise Jingu shrine holding a portrait of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi holding a portrait of late prime minister Shinzo Abe during a visit to Ise Jingu shrine.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Follow topic:

TOKYO – Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Ise Jingu shrine on Jan 5 holding a portrait of

late prime minister Shinzo Abe

.

A New Year visit to Ise Jingu is a tradition for prime ministers. During the third Abe Cabinet in 2015, Ms Takaichi, then Internal Affairs and Communications Minister, accompanied Mr Abe on his visit.

Mr Abe guided world leaders around Ise Jingu at the 2016 Group of Seven Ise-Shima Summit.

Ms Takaichi took along a photograph from the summit in addition to the portrait.

When she crossed the Ujibashi bridge, the entrance to the Naiku area of the shrine, she held the portrait of Mr Abe in front of her and “showed (him) both ends of the bridge”, Ms Takaichi said at a New Year’s press conference held after the visit.

“I wanted to convey my feelings of gratitude that ‘we were able to visit together again’.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Lack of moderate voices around Japan PM Sanae Takaichi sparks concern
Japan’s Premier Takaichi moves into PM’s official residence
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.