Japan PM Takaichi takes portrait of predecessor Shinzo Abe on New Year’s visit to shrine

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO – Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited Ise Jingu shrine on Jan 5 holding a portrait of late prime minister Shinzo Abe .

A New Year visit to Ise Jingu is a tradition for prime ministers. During the third Abe Cabinet in 2015, Ms Takaichi, then Internal Affairs and Communications Minister, accompanied Mr Abe on his visit.

Mr Abe guided world leaders around Ise Jingu at the 2016 Group of Seven Ise-Shima Summit.

Ms Takaichi took along a photograph from the summit in addition to the portrait.

When she crossed the Ujibashi bridge, the entrance to the Naiku area of the shrine, she held the portrait of Mr Abe in front of her and “showed (him) both ends of the bridge”, Ms Takaichi said at a New Year’s press conference held after the visit.

“I wanted to convey my feelings of gratitude that ‘we were able to visit together again’.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK