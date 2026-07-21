Japan PM Sanae Takaichi’s popularity dips after prioritising controversial laws

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While Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s popularity remains relatively high compared with some of her predecessors, polls suggest the pressure is on for her to deliver concrete results as the honeymoon period comes to a close.

TOKYO – Approval ratings for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dropped in the latest polls as she pushed ahead with some divisive Bills despite voters’ concerns about the cost of living.

Support for Takaichi’s government decreased to 53 per cent from 60 per cent in June in an Asahi newspaper poll, while broadcaster ANN found her popularity fell more than 10 points to 49.2 per cent.

A separate Mainichi newspaper survey saw a similar-sized drop to 41 per cent.

All three were conducted over the weekend after the government passed a number of controversial Bills into law, including one that effectively shuts women out from inheriting Japan’s imperial throne.

At the same time, in the Asahi poll, 57 per cent of respondents said they thought Takaichi was not doing enough to counter inflation, the highest level since she took office.

While the Japanese leader has stuck to her pledge to cut the sales tax on food for two years, she has pushed out the timeline for discussions on the proposal.

The polls hint at voter frustration over Takaichi’s priorities still early on in her term.

Although her popularity remains relatively high compared with some of her predecessors, the results suggest the pressure is on for her to deliver concrete results as the honeymoon period comes to a close.

Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister in October 2025 and consolidated her power in a snap election in February, in which she campaigned on promises to fight inflation.

That was before the war in Iran broke out, which set off a new wave of price pressures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara declined to comment on the specifics of the polls but reiterated that the administration had made tackling inflation its top priority, listing subsidies for electricity and gas bills and the 2026 stimulus package as some of the measures Takaichi has worked on.

“We will carefully monitor the impact the Middle East situation has on prices and the broader economy, and will do everything possible in our economic and fiscal management to ensure that it does not adversely affect people’s livelihoods or economic activity,” he said.

In one of the new laws passed last week, Parliament voted to expand the pool of men eligible to ascend to the imperial throne by allowing the imperial family to adopt male relatives, however distant. The adoptees would not be permitted to become emperor, but any sons would be eligible.

The ANN poll showed that 47 per cent of respondents agreed with the decision, while 34 per cent disagreed.

Still, 70 per cent of respondents thought there needed to be a discussion about whether to allow women to become emperor and pass on the throne to their children – a debate that has largely been sidestepped so far.

“The drop in approval ratings appears to be a backlash against the patriarchal overhaul of the law,” according to Shigenobu Tamura, a former staff member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He noted that the emperor’s daughter, Princess Aiko, is popular among the public.

Another law that passed criminalises the desecration of the nation’s flag, highlighting Takaichi’s determination to leave a conservative stamp on the country.

While advocates of the Bill said the absence of such a law despite a longstanding ban on desecrating foreign flags created an imbalance, critics questioned that claim and worried that the legislation impedes constitutional rights such as freedom of expression.

Takaichi’s power lies in her public popularity, so any further drop in her ratings could be problematic, Tamura said.

“The only option she has left is to keep her promises,” he said. BLOOMBERG