Japan PM picks China critic to be adviser on human rights

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida picked a critic of China's treatment of the Uighur ethnic group to be his aide for human rights issues, a move that could increase friction between Asia's two biggest economies.

The premier will name former Defence Minister Gen Nakatani to be his special adviser on human rights issues, a government spokesman told reporters Monday (Nov 8).

The appointment is expected for later this week when a special parliamentary session convenes.

Mr Nakatani, who co-chairs a cross-party group of lawmakers on China policy, has been an advocate for Japan joining other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China and others over suspected human-rights abuses. He had been drafting legislation to make such actions happen.

"I hope to use the experience and knowledge I've gained as a politician who has worked intensely on issues involving human rights," Mr Nakatani told reporters Monday after meeting Mr Kishida.

Last year, Mr Nakatani was among a group of senior lawmakers from eight democracies including the US who launched a cross-parliamentary alliance to counter what they said was the threat China's growing influence poses to global trade, security and human rights.

Mr Kishida helped guide his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to keep its majority in Parliament in an Oct 31 election, with foreign policy pledges calling for Japan to speak out on suspected human rights abuses by China in places such as Xinjiang, where Uighur Muslims live.

China denies mistreating its Uighur Muslim minority, describing its policies as an effort to prevent extremism, fight terrorism and reduce poverty. It has bristled at criticism of its suspected rights abuses as politically motivated.

Japan is stuck in the awkward position of being deeply entwined with China, its largest trading partner, even as it relies on the US for defence as its sole military ally.

US President Joe Biden's administration calls for a renewed focus on human rights has presented a challenge for Tokyo, which has often sought to maintain ties with US adversaries and traditionally keeps criticism of other countries low key.

But Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister who has served as premier for about a month, launched his bid to be leader of Japan's ruling party with a focus on China.

In an interview with Bloomberg News in September, he warned the Taiwan Strait may be the next major diplomatic problem.

Mr Nakatani supported Mr Kishida in the race for LDP leadership, Kyodo News reported.

Since taking office, his LDP has pledged to work with the US and other partners to defend freedom, democracy, human rights - signalling to Beijing that his government will be vigilant when it comes to its neighbour.