Japan PM not likely to attend Beijing Olympics

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said he had no plans to personally attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, as his government remains non-committal in public about joining the US-led diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Mr Kishida told a parliamentary committee, in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker, that Japan would make a decision on its official representation at an appropriate time, based on its national interests. The choice has been particularly difficult for Tokyo, which relies on the United States, its sole military ally, for security and lists China as its top trading partner.

The diplomatic boycott announced by the Biden administration last week has driven a wedge between the US and some of its allies, with Beijing warning that countries taking part would "pay a price for their wrong moves".

Australia, Canada and Britain are joining the protest against alleged human rights abuses by China. All the countries taking part in the diplomatic boycott will allow their athletes to compete.

Mr Kishida's government has looked at sending a lower-level delegation, perhaps dispatching Ms Seiko Hashimoto, a ruling party lawmaker who was president of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo News reported yesterday.

China's envoy to Japan, Mr Kong Xuanyou, said in response that the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics had unfortunately been "used as a political tool" and asked for Japan's support.

"Unfortunately, there are people in Japan who have a biased view of China's political system... and are spreading rumours about human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong," Mr Kong said.

"Given that China supported Tokyo hosting the Olympics, I think Japan should have good intentions towards our Games."

He also warned Tokyo not to interfere in Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

France and South Korea, meanwhile, will not be joining the Biden administration in the diplomatic boycott. France hosts the Summer Olympics in Paris in 2024 and President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC last week that moves such as a diplomatic boycott would be merely symbolic.

President Moon Jae-in said this week that South Korea would not be joining the US, citing a need for China's help in denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula. China plays a crucial role as the largest trading partner for Seoul and the main benefactor for Pyongyang.

China welcomed Mr Moon's move as being in the spirit of friendship.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS